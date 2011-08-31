Exclusive Photos Of Kansas State’s New Court Design

With no NBA season on the horizon, college basketball is going to be the best show around this fall. (Although my boysandwould argue that it always has been.) And for anyone that’s ever been to a game at Kansas State’s– also known as the “Octagon of Doom” – you know the atmosphere is like none other. I mean, they do play in Manhattan after all. Anyways, when word broke that the floor – originally purchased and installed in 2004 – had received a new court design to incorporate the athletics department’s new branding effort, we thought y’all might like to see it.

From the school:

The floor was sanded down to bare wood and new graphics and court design were painted to include not only the new design, but also new NCAA rule changes. The men’s and women’s basketball teams will now use the same three-point distance (20 feet, 9 inches), while the men have added a restricted-area arc under each rim. The design centers on a purple octagon shape that surrounds the floor with a lone purple Powercat at center court. The shape echoes the unique octagonal design of the building. The “K-State” word mark is prominently found at the top of center court and again under both baskets with the athletics website (www.kstatesports.com) and the new university mark alternating at both ends of the baseline. Bramlage Coliseum is written at the bottom of center court directly opposite the “K-State” word mark. The floor maintains its purple lanes, but there is now a darker stain to mark each three-point line. The Big 12 logo is displayed within each three-point arc.

Check out some detailed pics courtesy of K-State Athletics on the next page…