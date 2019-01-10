Facebook Removed C.J. McCollum’s ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Video For ‘Seductive Or Implied Sexual Acts’

Associate Editor
01.10.19

Getty Image

C.J. McCollum tried to be a supportive teammate on Thursday in a good-natured attempt to stir up All-Star Game votes for Damian Lillard. Unfortunately, nothing good is allowed to exist on social media except for this tweet by CeeLo Green, so Facebook apparently made the decision to take it down.

According to Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, Facebook thought the video of McCollum — in which he does the dance from Napoleon Dynamite with the hopes of getting Lillard to Charlotte next month — violated its terms of use for being inappropriate.

If you missed the video, you can watch it here. It includes Lillard doing some silly stuff before McCollum gets down. I do not think this is guilty of “performing seductive or implied sexual acts,” but I am also an idiot, so who knows.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Facebook
TAGScj mccollumDAMIAN LILLARDFacebookPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 3 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP