C.J. McCollum tried to be a supportive teammate on Thursday in a good-natured attempt to stir up All-Star Game votes for Damian Lillard. Unfortunately, nothing good is allowed to exist on social media except for this tweet by CeeLo Green, so Facebook apparently made the decision to take it down.

According to Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, Facebook thought the video of McCollum — in which he does the dance from Napoleon Dynamite with the hopes of getting Lillard to Charlotte next month — violated its terms of use for being inappropriate.

Facebook has taken down the video of @CJMcCollum dancing because he is "performing seductive or implied sexual acts." That's not a joke. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 10, 2019

If you missed the video, you can watch it here. It includes Lillard doing some silly stuff before McCollum gets down. I do not think this is guilty of “performing seductive or implied sexual acts,” but I am also an idiot, so who knows.