Fantasy Analysis: Yesterday’s Trade Affects More Than Those 5 Players

The NBA: Where off-seasons don’t happen. Yesterday afternoon, a four-team deal involving five players hit the NBA. Darren Collison and James Posey head to Indiana, Troy Murphy lands in Newark, Trevor Ariza finds himself in New Orleans and Courtney Lee is now in Houston. While the names might not be huge, the fantasy implications could be. Let’s dive right in and look at the winners, losers and neutrals from the deal, from a fantasy perspective.

Winners:

Collison immediately looks like the biggest winner here. He thrived last season as the fill-in for Chris Paul, averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and a three in 37 games as a starter. He also shot 48.5 percent from the field and 85.2 percent from the line, but turned the ball over 4.1 times per contest. Collison also played more than 40 minutes in each of these starts, and while he won’t notch that many minutes for the Pacers, it’s clear that he’s set to take control of that team’s PG spot. Though he seems stubborn about accepting a buyout, T.J. Ford seems on the cusp of a dishonorable exit, which would leave Earl Watson, A.J. Price and Lance Stephenson as Collison’s relatively weak competition for minutes. Barring a surprising timeshare, Collison is set to emerge from the shadows of CP3 and stamp his name on the NBA and its fantasy leagues. Write him in as a top-50 player in your draft lists.

Anthony Morrow is also a big winner, thanks to the departure of Lee. Morrow now has full command of the SG spot in New Jersey, and while the Nets won’t run an offense as mad as the one he enjoyed in Oakland, he’ll have more reliable minutes heading his way. Plenty of threes, points and steals are to be expected, and his shooting percentages should remain healthy. Morrow should be viewed as a mid-rounder in most drafts.

Terrence Williams also gets some more breathing room. He’ll split his minutes between playing SF and SG, but with Lee gone T-Will finds himself with more opportunities to showcase his all-around game for the Nets and his fantasy owners. His Achilles heel remains his shaky shooting from the floor and the free-throw line.

Chase Budinger goes from being a possible sleeper to a probable one thanks to Ariza’s departure. He had a surprisingly solid rookie campaign and with a few more minutes available at the SF spot in Houston, Budinger should approach 25-30 minutes a game. He’ll be an even more solid source of threes this season.

To a lesser extent, Josh McRoberts, Mike Dunleavy, Paul George and Roy Hibbert all benefit a bit from Murphy’s exit from Indiana. McRoberts will have more time at the four, while Dunleavy and George should get more-than-expected minutes at SF if Danny Granger spends more minutes at PF. Hibbert should have a couple more shots and rebounding opportunities without Murphy around, though he’s shown a tendency to shy away from fulfilling expectations before.

Losers:

Murphy might as well turn in his double-double club membership. Not only does he have a promising young gun to contend with, but he’ll be playing alongside Brook Lopez, who is a much better rebounder than Hibbert. Fewer minutes and smaller numbers are in store for Murphy.

Derrick Favors (the aforementioned “young gun”) also takes a hit. He’ll likely start most games on the bench and will have to share minutes with Murphy. This might be better for him from a basketball standpoint, but from a fantasy perspective it really sinks his somewhat-promising value heading into the season.

Lee goes from being a probable starter to being a backup to Kevin Martin. He averaged 33:30 per game last season but would be lucky to play half that this season.

Peja Stojakovic was already in a tailspin thanks to old age and poor health, and with Ariza set to supplant him, it’s time to kiss the sharpshooter good-bye â€“ for good.

Stephenson was something of a sleeper before the deal but can now be knocked off of that list.

Neutrals:

Ariza rounds out the Hornets starting five quite well, but for fantasy purposes this doesn’t do much for him. He’s already proficient at hitting threes and with a point guard like Paul commanding the floor, fantasy owners can only hope that Ariza improves on his dismal shooting from the floor (39.4 percent last season). He goes from basically being a third or fourth option in Houston to being a third or fourth option in New Orleans. It’s tough to see him improving much in any particular category, but he’ll still be good for solid all-around numbers and plenty of threes. If Paul can somehow hoist up Ariza’s field-goal percentage, this deal is a big win for the former Rocket’s fantasy value.

Paul has more elbow room at the PG spot for the Hornets but his already-high fantasy value doesn’t budge.

Shane Battier, who plays decent minutes but never produces many big lines, should remain the mildly-relevant fantasy player that he is, now that his playing time at the SF spot is more secure in Houston.

Martin will still get his minutes and shots and won’t be hindered by Lee, whose offense elicits yawns.

Lopez shouldn’t be bothered much at all by Murphy’s presence.

Granger is still a stud when healthy and might actually get to launch another three each game, but his value remains mostly untouched here.

Posey was irrelevant before the trade and remains the same after it.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.