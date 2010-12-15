Fantasy Trade Analysis: Terrence Williams To Houston

A three-team deal emerged Tuesday night that had the New Jersey Nets send Terrence Williams to the Houston Rockets and Joe Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers. In return, the Nets will receive Sasha Vujacic from the Lakers along with a 2011 first-round pick, and a Lottery-protected 2012 first-round pick from the Rockets. The Rockets also sent Jermaine Taylor to the Sacramento Kings for a future second-round pick in order to make room for Williams. While there aren’t any landscape-shifting moves here, it does open the door a bit wider for a move that could have much bigger implications. Here’s a quick rundown of the fantasy fallout:

Rockets:

The Rockets get a versatile swingman in Williams, who has shown that he can fill up stat sheets when given proper minutes, albeit a bit inefficiently. He could be a serviceable backup to both Kevin Martin and Shane Battier, and will cut into the minutes of Courtney Lee and Chase Budinger, neither of whom has been relevant in most fantasy leagues. (For those who are licking their chops at Williams possibly playing some point guard in Houston, remember that Aaron Brooks is close to returning and that Kyle Lowry has proven to be a very capable backup at that position for this squad, which doesn’t bode well for Williams’ chances at running the team’s offense too often.) If you have a dead spot or a soon-to-expire short-term fix on your roster, swap him out for Williams, but don’t be rash and drop a reliable option just to get him. He’ll have a lot to adjust to â€“- new teammates, new coaches, new Twitter followers â€“- and it might take him some time to produce steady numbers, but at the very least he should get more run than he did in New Jersey and could emerge as a mini-Trevor Ariza â€“ a guy who gives you solid all-around contributions with mediocre shooting percentages. See if he’s available, but don’t get too disappointed if he’s already taken. Williams could end up being a decent player to fill utility spots with, but the chances of him being anything more than that are relatively slim.

Nets:

Williams wasn’t having much of an impact on the Nets’ tortured rotation, but his departure opens up minutes for the criminally disappointing Travis Outlaw, who got 33:45 of run last night off the bench. Quinton Ross might be starting for now, but he’s not worth a second of your time. Stephen Graham, who started last night and played 33:07, is set for more minutes as well, but should only be a mildly interesting consideration in deep leagues. Vujacic will have a hard time getting minutes behind Devin Harris and Jordan Farmar, but he could get some minutes at shooting guard, especially with Anthony Morrow looking like he’ll miss some time (hamstring). Logic would say to leave Vujacic alone, but coach Avery Johnson‘s “logic” might force us to give him a look in the near future.

The bigger story here is the improved position the Nets have placed themselves in to possibly trade for Carmelo Anthony. With Troy Murphy (read: expiring contract), Derrick Favors and now a stable of five first-round picks in the next two seasons, the Nets have a lot to offer the Nuggets for their marquee player.

Lakers:

Smith goes from being irrelevant in New Jersey to being irrelevant in L.A. â€“ a step up, in the eyes of some. Unless Pau Gasol or Andrew Bynum gets injured, Smith remains ignoring for fantasy purposes. Vujacic’s departure means Shannon Brown and Steve Blake will have a share of five more minutes per game falling their way.

Kings:

Taylor remains an irrelevant fantasy player. His arrival adds yet another shooting guard to the Kings’ roster.

