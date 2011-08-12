Feast Or Famine: The McDonald’s All-American Game

Every year, I watch players in high school, stars in high school, and think to myself: “Damn, that kid is on his way to big things.” It’s always hard to sort out the truth from the phonies because at that level, all of them look like future beasts. This guy, he’s the next KG … This guy is the next Amar’e … He reminds me a lot of Tim Duncan. No one compares a high school All-American to Jason Collins or Delonte West or Ronnie Brewer.
That’s human nature. There will always be busts, and no McDonald’s All American class busted more than the one from 2002. Jeff Goodman of CBSSports.com recently wrote:
It was tabbed as one of the most powerful groups in years, stacked with just about everything you could ask for — talented big men, quality point guards, big-time shooters and athletic wings.
The McDonald’s All-American Class of 2002.
However, it’s a decade later and only a handful could be found occupying NBA rosters last season.
Amar’e Stoudemire, Carmelo Anthony, Raymond Felton, Chris Bosh and J.J. Redick.
Yes, that’s it.
“Are you serious?” Redick said when informed there were only five NBA guys. “That is nuts. No way.”
“Those numbers are alarming,” added former UNC star Sean May, who spent last year in Turkey. “We had one of the best high school classes ever.”
It serves as a cautionary tale to the youth of today, those who sit high atop the rankings and are coddled by coaches, shoe company executives as well as agents and runners.
The numbers are irrelevant.
And that McDonald’s game didn’t even include the class’ biggest bust of all – Lenny Cooke – because he was academically-ineligible.
Take a look at the classes for the next five years and how many NBA players they produced…keep in mind, the term “bust” is really only used in this instance for players who were expected to have impacts in the NBA.
2003 class: Brandon Bass, Aaron Brooks, Shannon Brown, Luol Deng, Kris Humphries, LeBron James, Travis Outlaw, Chris Paul, Kendrick Perkins, Leon Powe, Mustafa Shakur, Charlie Villanueva, Von Wafer
busts: Ndudi Ebi, James Lang
-13 of the 24 players in the game are currently in the NBA.
2004 class: Corey Brewer, Rudy Gay, Dwight Howard, Al Jefferson, Randolph Morris, J.R. Smith, Josh Smith, Sebastian Telfair, D.J. White, LaMarcus Aldridge, Arron Afflalo, Glen Davis, Jordan Farmar, Daniel Gibson, Shaun Livingston, Marvin Williams
busts: Jawan McClellan, Robert Swift, Malik Hairston, Mike Williams
-16 of the 24 players in the game are currently in the NBA
2005 class: Monta Ellis, Amir Johnson, Mario Chalmers, Julian Wright, Martell Webster, C.J. Miles, Jon Brockman, Tyler Hansbrough, Danny Green, Louis Williams, Andrew Bynum, Josh McRoberts
busts: Tasmin Mitchell, Gerald Green, Eric Devendorf
-12 of the 24 players in the game are current in the NBA
2006 class: Ty Lawson, Mike Conley, Wayne Ellington, Thaddeus Young, Brandan Wright, Gerald Henderson, Greg Oden, Darrell Arthur, Kevin Durant, Sherron Collins, Daequan Cook, D.J. Augustin, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Spencer Hawes, Chase Budinger
busts: Javaris Crittenton, Vernon Macklin
-16 of the 24 players in the game are currently in the NBA
2007 class: James Harden, Blake Griffin, Eric Gordon, James Anderson, Michael Beasley, Derrick Rose, Jerryd Bayless, Kyle Singler, Kevin Love, Cole Aldrich, J.J. Hickson, Jonny Flynn, Donte Greene, Nolan Smith, Gani Lawal, Kosta Koufos, O.J. Mayo, Patrick Patterson
busts: Taylor King
-18 of the 24 players in the game are currently in the NBA
2008 class: Al-Farouq Aminu, Ed Davis, Tyreke Evans, Kemba Walker, Elliot Williams, Luke Babbitt, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Jennings, Greg Monroe, B.J. Mullens, Iman Shumpert, Samardo Samuels
busts: Samuels
-12 of the 24 players in the game are currently in the NBA
I will stop there. Just taking a look at some of the names under the “bust” label is surprising. Every one of them was picked to become impact NBA players. Some classes, like the 2007 and 2004 ones, were phenomenal. Others not so much.
Still, having gone through and looked at many of the rosters, the amount of legit NBA players far outweigh the absolute busts, which on one hand is a good thing. But on the other, it just makes the class of 2002 look incredibly underwhelming.
What McDonald’s All-American player disappointed you the most?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Without Gerald Green: dunking props aren’t as cool and the Celtics don’t get Kevin Garnett. Bust? Yes. However, he served his purpose in changing various aspects of the league as we know it.
Imagine if gerald green turned into the next mcgrady? That would be totally rad. Green as an all american was thought to be the next wavy prospect. He was that cool and his game matched, unlike a cosby sweater. Scola would be good in the long run but what does that mean for van gundy? He’d be the KNicks head coach. Ewing would be the new Olajuwon becuase then he’s be the best. Of course thus said, resulting from optic lenses, how far would dwight have fallen in the draft? Too hard to think of. Everyone has a purpose and those ethics will be served through time.
Tyson Chandler ..i thought he was gon be a top 10-15player in the league
James White …he atleast should of made the league as a defensive stopper
Kenny Satterfield n Shaheen Hollaway they had everything u wanted in a pg in they time
Samardo Samuels is playing for Cleveland. Eric Devendorf scared the NBA away when started getting into shit at Syracuse. Javaris Crittendon gunned his way out of the league.
Watchin some of the Mickey Ds games, I honestly thought these guys would become beasts. Lot didn’t even get there:
Kris Clack
Kenny Gregory
Ron Mercer
Sam Okey
Derek Hood
Gerald Green
God Shammgod
Jacque Vaughn
John Wallace
Corey Benjamin
LOL Robert Swift. Just LOL.
How exactly is Samuels a bust?
James White gets signed by my NBA 2K franchise EVERY year and gets PT… he’s a valuable role player on 5+ championship teams. Ha-ha.
vernon macklin is in the nba!
A big reason why there are so many players still in the NBA from these recent draft classes is BECAUSE they are recent. Once the “potential” runs out (Mustafa Shakur, Von Wafer) or they get older (injuries and replaced by younger versions of themselves), they wash out. How many are left from the 2001 class? 2000? I’m willing to bet a similar number to the 2002 class.
And in a couple years, Randolph Morris and the rest of this type of player will be gone as well. Non-story.
I think the biggest disappointment from that 02′ McDs class was my boy Sean May. i fully expected dude to be nice in the NBA. At least a starting PF with a couple of ASG appearances here and there. sorta like Al Horford.
Those injuries and weight problems really hurt him.
Yeah Sean May surprised me by how bad he got once he got into NBA… in fact a lot of guys careers tanked…
Sean May
Rashard McCants
Sean Williams
Brandan Wright
I know this is from a while ago, but I just knew Felipe Lopez was gonna be that dude eventually. Sike on me!
dagwaller nailed it in post 9 above. Five left from 2002 class, but only 12 currently from 2008. While a few more (still in college) may be added to 2008 class in a year or 2, many of those guys will be gone in 6 years. Also, regarding 2004, do you really believe Randolph Morris has had a better NBA career than Robert Swift? Okay, they both stink, but I’d bet Swift’s career stunk a little less.