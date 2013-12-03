FILA Unveils Closer Look At “Ice Blue Steel” Pack

Just a few days after we got our first look at their sick 2013 Holiday Collection, FILA has unveiled a closer look at the upcoming “Ice Blue Steel” pack. The pack will include new colorways of three classics: the 96, the Cage and the F-13.

Dropping on December 5, two of the three sneakers feature icy soles (although the new photos below show they aren’t quite as blue as the original samples), and all three feature black uppers. The 96 has rich black tumbled leather with black patent accents while the Cage is made up of leather and heavy mesh uppers with a prince blue foam collar and accents. The F-13 has a blue strap and a white outsole.

For more details, head on over to FILA’s blog, and stick with Dime for more details as they emerge.

Is this your favorite FILA pack yet?

