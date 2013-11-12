A Closer Look: FILA Unveils The “NYC” Pack

11.12.13 5 years ago

Not long ago, FILA gave us extended looks at some of their latest packs — like the “Breds” pack and the “Double Gs.” Their comeback over the past few months has been a hit among 1990s sneakerheads and recently we got our first look at the “NYC” pack, which will feature the FILA 96 and the Original Fitness.

Designed by Heritage Director Louis Colon (who also did the upcoming “BK All Day” pack), these joints feature the Knicks’ classic blue, orange and white color combination. Along with the “BK All Day” pack, these shoes will be dropping on November 14 (the 96 will retail for $90 and the Original Fitness will be $65) at specific partners like Puffer Reds, Renarts, City Jeans and Outdoor Empire and FILA.com.

For more info, head on over to FILA’s online home.

What do you think?

