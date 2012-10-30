First Look: Dwyane Wade’s Li-Ning “Way Of Wade” Dynasty Collection

10.30.12 6 years ago
[UPDATE: New official images have been released. Check them out here]

I already showcased this news earlier on Twitter, but figured I should give our DimeMag readers a taste as well. Earlier today, Li-Ning announced that the first official Dwyane Wade Li-Ning sneakers available for sale in the U.S. will be pack of two pairs called the “Way Of Wade” Dynasty Collection.

By registering here, fans will have a chance to be selected for an exclusive pass to purchase these from Li-Ning.com, and there’s word that currently, only 40 will be available. Those interested will have until Wednesday October 31st at 10 a.m. CST to enter, and the cost of the collection will be set at $312.06 (3 – Wades Number, 12 – 2012 championship, 06 – 2006 championship). Once the random selections are made within the entry pool, winners will receive an email from the people at Li-Ning.

As always, stay tuned with us for more info, and exclusive images.

Hit page 2 for some intricate design photos…

