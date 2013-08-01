First Look: The New Orleans Pelicans Uniforms

08.01.13 5 years ago 8 Comments
The New Orleans Pelicans officially unveiled their uniforms today for the upcoming 2013-14 season. Unbelievably, even after all this time, they were able to keep this under wraps and because of that many fans were anxiously awaiting to see what they would come up with. Alas, the final design seems pretty plain on first glance. The home uniforms will be white and the road uniforms will be a dark blue. The team also plans to unveil a secondary uniform for the 2014-15 season.

We were never fans of the Pelicans nickname, but the logo is undoubtedly awesome. The uniforms? Eh, they’re somewhere in-between (and actually remind me a lot of Cleveland’s old uniforms, especially the navy aways).

Hit page 2 to check out more photos of the new uniforms…

