First Look: The New Orleans Pelicans Uniforms

The New Orleans Pelicans officially unveiled their uniforms today for the upcoming 2013-14 season. Unbelievably, even after all this time, they were able to keep this under wraps and because of that many fans were anxiously awaiting to see what they would come up with. Alas, the final design seems pretty plain on first glance. The home uniforms will be white and the road uniforms will be a dark blue. The team also plans to unveil a secondary uniform for the 2014-15 season.
We were never fans of the Pelicans nickname, but the logo is undoubtedly awesome. The uniforms? Eh, they’re somewhere in-between (and actually remind me a lot of Cleveland’s old uniforms, especially the navy aways).
weak
plain. look like jerseys from a D III school
Suck!….look like the cavs uniforms
They’re clearly proud of the Pelicans name. Nothing like name changing so you can not even put your new name on the jerseys. This ownership is a joke.
Move this team to Seattle already!!!!
UGLY
give them props for not putting the word pelicans on the unis
The Cleveland Grizzlies.