Five Bars In Five Cities To Hit Up During Labor Day Weekend

Whenever there’s a long weekend, we try and take advantage of it. So seeing as how it’s Friday afternoon before Labor Day Weekend, we here at Dime wanted to let our readers in on some the best spots in five major cities to “talk about the lockout” with their friends.
New York City
Jack Russell’s Pub
2nd Avenue between 82nd and 83rd Street
Towers of beer, comfortable booths with built-in televisions and sound on during the game to listen to your favorite commentators. This popular Upper East Side sports bar has a ton of floor space and drew a pretty crowd for the NBA Finals. To be honest, with the crowd reaction at Russell’s during Game 2, you might have thought the Knicks were playing. Other perks include two beer pong/pool tables in the back, free bowls of goldfish and pretzels, and a dock to charge all different types of cell phones.
Miami
Sandbar Sports Grill
3064 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL
If you like half-priced taco nights, $3 bottled beers and the Miami Heat’s Big Three, then the Sandbar is the place for you. Running drink and food specials every night of the week, the Sandbar is a great place for South Florida residents to catch the game on two HD movie screens and 26 plasma screens.
Dallas
Frankie’s Sports Bar
3227 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX
“People get here very early, like three hours before the game starts,” says Kristen, a cocktail waitress at this happening Dallas joint. Frankie’s takes no reservations and people scramble to get tables to watch Dirk & Co. With 30 flat screen televisions, specialty thin crust pizzas, and a famous half-pound burger, it’s no surprise that this place gets poppin’ on gamedays. If you’re there, ask Kristen for one of their signature buckets of domestic ale.
Columbus
The Varsity Club Restaurant and Bar
278 W. Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH
Just 500 yards from the Ohio State football stadium, this bar is usually known for attracting tailgate crowds on Saturdays in the fall, yet it went hard for the NBA Finals too, giving Ohio natives a place to voice their hatred of The King. With college football back, stop through.
Atlanta
STATS
300 Marietta Street, Atlanta, GA
This Downtown Atlanta hot spot has set the bar for bars. Forget the fact that they have over 70 high-definition televisions and a total capacity of 1200, STATS was the first location in the United States to incorporate state-of-the-art technology that allows guests to pour their own beer. And with a classic menu and walking distance to Philips Arena, it’s no surprise STATS is the busiest sports bar in Atlanta.
What’s your favorite local watering hole? Where will you be spending Labor Day Weekend?
L.A. doesn’t make the list?
the #1 rated sports bar in north america…Real Sports in T.O.
its not a bar but im addicted to BOILING CRAB here in Cali. they got like 20 screens and the best crawfish and shrimp in town. BUFFALO WILD WINGS is cool to, i might go there and get some wings tonight. BJs is great for happy hour, they got $5 make your own mini pizzas and the thai chicken lettuce wrap. i used to go to TGIFridays for all day sunday happy hour at the bar during football season but they raised the prices on beer by $0.50 so i go to APPLEBEES for $3 schooners and of course half off appetizers, sucks that the wings at applebees are horrible compared to other places. theres also this rotating sushi bar that has hot lil asian girls serving all the beer and sake you can drink, place is called MoMo Fusion…
L.A. doesn’t make the list because:
1. It’s not a real sports town. Nothing compared to the mid-west/east-coast. L.A. has too many transplants that don’t care about sports.
2. L.A. is too spread out hence why you need a car in this town. It’s not condensed in one location like in a Chicago/San Francisco YET (it’s up and coming in about 10 years).
3. We got no football team who are the biggest tailgaters/drinkers.
^^ Professional football team that is