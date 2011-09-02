Five Bars In Five Cities To Hit Up During Labor Day Weekend

Whenever there’s a long weekend, we try and take advantage of it. So seeing as how it’s Friday afternoon before Labor Day Weekend, we here at Dime wanted to let our readers in on some the best spots in five major cities to “talk about the lockout” with their friends.

New York City

Jack Russell’s Pub

2nd Avenue between 82nd and 83rd Street

Towers of beer, comfortable booths with built-in televisions and sound on during the game to listen to your favorite commentators. This popular Upper East Side sports bar has a ton of floor space and drew a pretty crowd for the NBA Finals. To be honest, with the crowd reaction at Russell’s during Game 2, you might have thought the Knicks were playing. Other perks include two beer pong/pool tables in the back, free bowls of goldfish and pretzels, and a dock to charge all different types of cell phones.

Miami

Sandbar Sports Grill

3064 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL

If you like half-priced taco nights, $3 bottled beers and the Miami Heat’s Big Three, then the Sandbar is the place for you. Running drink and food specials every night of the week, the Sandbar is a great place for South Florida residents to catch the game on two HD movie screens and 26 plasma screens.

Dallas

Frankie’s Sports Bar

3227 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX

“People get here very early, like three hours before the game starts,” says Kristen, a cocktail waitress at this happening Dallas joint. Frankie’s takes no reservations and people scramble to get tables to watch Dirk & Co. With 30 flat screen televisions, specialty thin crust pizzas, and a famous half-pound burger, it’s no surprise that this place gets poppin’ on gamedays. If you’re there, ask Kristen for one of their signature buckets of domestic ale.

Columbus

The Varsity Club Restaurant and Bar

278 W. Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH

Just 500 yards from the Ohio State football stadium, this bar is usually known for attracting tailgate crowds on Saturdays in the fall, yet it went hard for the NBA Finals too, giving Ohio natives a place to voice their hatred of The King. With college football back, stop through.

Atlanta

STATS

300 Marietta Street, Atlanta, GA

This Downtown Atlanta hot spot has set the bar for bars. Forget the fact that they have over 70 high-definition televisions and a total capacity of 1200, STATS was the first location in the United States to incorporate state-of-the-art technology that allows guests to pour their own beer. And with a classic menu and walking distance to Philips Arena, it’s no surprise STATS is the busiest sports bar in Atlanta.

What’s your favorite local watering hole? Where will you be spending Labor Day Weekend?

