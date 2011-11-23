Forgive Or Forget: Will You Still Care About The NBA?

In what shouldn’t be a surprise, I didn’t stick to that. I begrudgingly resumed attending Mets games four years later, and McGwire and Sosa‘s laser show during the Summer of ’98 again got me watching baseball highlights every night. Even then, it didn’t feel quite the way it did before the strike, though you can obviously chalk at least some of that up to getting older â€“ I don’t feel the same way about GI Joe figures as I did when I was a kid, either.
The silver lining from the ’94 strike â€“ besides abruptly sending Michael Jordan back to his rightful sport â€“ was that after a series of demoralizing work stoppages, baseball finally learned from its mistakes. An 11th-hour agreement sidestepped another strike in 2002, and as revenue sharing improved competitive balance and sent profits skyrocketing, the relationship between the union and owners became as harmonious as it’s ever been.
The NBA obviously has not followed suit. As MLB announces a new collective bargaining agreement that extends through 2016, the NBA continues to hemorrhage regular-season games while slogging through a dreary mess of lawsuits and a decertified union, and all of it seems like it might have been avoided if everyone had been more proactive a few months ago.
The problem the NBA will face is though it’s not impossible to rehabilitate a league’s image after a work stoppage, it’s hard to say how much time it will take. MLB lucked out with the Cal Ripken PR machine in 1995 and then hit gold with the Summer of McGwire and Sosa, but the NBA only this past year seemed to truly regain its stride after the 1998-99 lockout, a daunting notion to consider during this lockout.
And it’s not as if the only recourse is to sit around and pine for NBA basketball. Feeling scorned by baseball in ’94, I became more a fan of basketball and football than I ever had been. College basketball, in particular, currently has a unique opportunity, as NBA fans that perhaps viewed themselves as above it from a quality perspective might actually watch before March to get their hoops fix.
For its part, the NCAA has opportunistically presented buzzworthy early-season events like UNC-Michigan State on a carrier ship and last week’s inaugural Champions Classic doubleheader in the Garden, which had its profile boosted further by Mike Krzyzewski breaking the coaching wins record. Elton Brand put it best that night: “It’s a bittersweet moment not being able to play my game. But to see him do this, it’s a special feeling.”
Though college ball’s general level of play has no doubt slipped in recent years, the decision of stars like Harrison Barnes, Terrence Jones, Perry Jones and Jared Sullinger to eschew the NBA Draft Lottery (and lockout) to work on their game can only help with that. And if the speculation is true about the new CBA having an age limit, an improved college game may be able to keep a decent share of its current spotlight.
And the NBA would actually get the side benefit of getting more polished and well-known rookies â€“ when there are actually games for them to play in.
No. Not as long as Stern is around.
I will 100% watch NBA when it comes back, no worries.
If you’re reading this article, still following the nba after all of this, then thr obvious answer if yes
Right, I’m going to watch too, and virtually everyone who comes to this site will. My point was that they’re definitely going to take a hit when they come back — like I said, MLB lost 20% (!) in attendance when they came back from the strike in ’94 — and it has to come from somewhere. So even if they fix their financial structure or whatever, isn’t this a problem when you completely lose the casual fan who’s disgusted by the whole thing and chooses to spend his/her entertainment dollar elsewhere? How many of them are going to be as loyal as we are?
I will watch but that’s about it. I will not spend any money on tickets, merchandise, or apparel.
Baseball had their drop off, then they allowed (turn their head to) players to juice up in order to bring the excitement back to the sport. And it worked.
The NBA (namely David “Vince Mchman” Stern) will do the same. They already fix games now and over hype players. He’ll do the same thing when the NBA finally comes back.
Until the NBA fixes its REAL problems- the overlong schedule, the glut of unnecessary teams, and the terrible officiating-, I’m probably finished with it. I’ve given it every chance I can, because I’m a basketball junkie, and watched for years in spite of the above-mentioned problems, but after watching these idiots fight over riches, while the game’s real issues go unfixed, I’m pissed off that all we’re doing is sitting around waiting for the players and owners to get back to the work of trying to sell us a subpar product. Enough is enough.
It’s like Dime putting articles on 2 – 10 pages, driving away the casual reader. Good to see that you’re still doing it …
@Madsammy
I don’t understand yall complaining about the number of games. You do realize that 82 games have been the norm for YEARS right? There is nothing wrong with the reg season games, Shane Battier’s a lazy idiot if he thinks shortening the number of games is going to help. having 72 games instead of 82 is just idiotic. I will agree that the playoffs need to go back to the 5-7-7-7 format. And Stern needs to stop being a d!ck and stretching out games to where only two teams play per day or something like that after the 1st round.
Man, that expos team was crucial!
I may or may not come back. i can’t tell yet. I may take a break for a while. I’ll still play it all the time
I agree with MadSammyboy. The NBA product has been subpar for years. The league and the players are arguing over one thing – money – and that’s it. There are a host of other issues that aren’t even being whispered about.
The reason I won’t come back is that large amount of terrible teams in the league. Unless there’s a marquee matchup on tv, most of the games stink. The talent level in the NBA has suffered a severe decline over the past 10-15 years, and expansion has only served to water down an already diluted product.
Look at how many bad teams are in the Eastern Conference alone: NJ, Philly, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Indiana, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Washington, Orlando. Take the good players from those 10 teams and you might have 3-4 good teams. Why would I want to watch any of these teams play basketball?
Unless there is a massive influx of new talent over the next few years, the only thing that will bring me back to the NBA is contraction, and I don’t see that happening.