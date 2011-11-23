Forgive Or Forget: Will You Still Care About The NBA?

When baseball players went on strike back in 1994, suffice it to say I didn’t take it very well. I had just turned 15, baseball was my first sports love, and I couldn’t process that the two sides couldn’t come together to make absolutely sure there was a World Series that year. Heartbroken, I steadfastly vowed I would never go to another game.

In what shouldn’t be a surprise, I didn’t stick to that. I begrudgingly resumed attending Mets games four years later, and McGwire and Sosa‘s laser show during the Summer of ’98 again got me watching baseball highlights every night. Even then, it didn’t feel quite the way it did before the strike, though you can obviously chalk at least some of that up to getting older â€“ I don’t feel the same way about GI Joe figures as I did when I was a kid, either.

The silver lining from the ’94 strike â€“ besides abruptly sending Michael Jordan back to his rightful sport â€“ was that after a series of demoralizing work stoppages, baseball finally learned from its mistakes. An 11th-hour agreement sidestepped another strike in 2002, and as revenue sharing improved competitive balance and sent profits skyrocketing, the relationship between the union and owners became as harmonious as it’s ever been.

The NBA obviously has not followed suit. As MLB announces a new collective bargaining agreement that extends through 2016, the NBA continues to hemorrhage regular-season games while slogging through a dreary mess of lawsuits and a decertified union, and all of it seems like it might have been avoided if everyone had been more proactive a few months ago.

The problem the NBA will face is though it’s not impossible to rehabilitate a league’s image after a work stoppage, it’s hard to say how much time it will take. MLB lucked out with the Cal Ripken PR machine in 1995 and then hit gold with the Summer of McGwire and Sosa, but the NBA only this past year seemed to truly regain its stride after the 1998-99 lockout, a daunting notion to consider during this lockout.

And it’s not as if the only recourse is to sit around and pine for NBA basketball. Feeling scorned by baseball in ’94, I became more a fan of basketball and football than I ever had been. College basketball, in particular, currently has a unique opportunity, as NBA fans that perhaps viewed themselves as above it from a quality perspective might actually watch before March to get their hoops fix.

For its part, the NCAA has opportunistically presented buzzworthy early-season events like UNC-Michigan State on a carrier ship and last week’s inaugural Champions Classic doubleheader in the Garden, which had its profile boosted further by Mike Krzyzewski breaking the coaching wins record. Elton Brand put it best that night: “It’s a bittersweet moment not being able to play my game. But to see him do this, it’s a special feeling.”

Though college ball’s general level of play has no doubt slipped in recent years, the decision of stars like Harrison Barnes, Terrence Jones, Perry Jones and Jared Sullinger to eschew the NBA Draft Lottery (and lockout) to work on their game can only help with that. And if the speculation is true about the new CBA having an age limit, an improved college game may be able to keep a decent share of its current spotlight.

And the NBA would actually get the side benefit of getting more polished and well-known rookies â€“ when there are actually games for them to play in.