Four Questions That Will Decide The Western Conference Play-In Series

The fight for the final playoff spot in the West has given us more drama than we ever could’ve dreamed of, with each of the four teams in contention this week hanging on by a thread. It all came down to a one-point victory on Thursday night to send the Blazers into a play-in series against the Grizzlies on Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET on ABC) for a chance to meet the Lakers in the first round next week.

With that series now set, the Blazers clearly have the upper hand, needing to win just a single game to secure the final spot, while the Grizzlies are tasked with beating Portland twice in a row to take back the No. 8 seed that has been slipping through their grasp ever since they arrived in Orlando. Should Memphis win game one, game two will happen on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Though Portland has to be considered the favorites, Memphis (even without Jaren Jackson Jr.) are a good, fearless side that will throw everything they have at Damian Lillard and co. There are several questions that will determine the outcome of this weekend’s play-in, and the answers, of course, are never as simple as they might seem.

Will The Blazers Bother To Play Defense?

Guarding the other team hasn’t been a major concern for the Blazers this season, and that trend continued in the Bubble. Before the season restarted, Portland had the No. 3 offense overall and the 27th-ranked defense, giving up 114 points per 100 possessions. Since the restart, they’ve had the best offense, but have given up 120 points per 100 possessions. In the eight seeding games, they’ve allowed opponents to shoot better than 43 percent from three and almost 50 percent from the field, overall.

They gave up 135 points to the Grizzlies in their previous meeting in the Bubble, the first tilt that both sides played in Orlando, yet still managed to get the overtime win. They’re banking on outscoring Memphis once again, but that will likely once again mean some serious offensive output up and down the roster. Still, they’ll have to find a way to slow down likely Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke, who’s averaging 24 points per game against Portland this season.

What Can We Expect From Damian Lillard This Weekend?

Lillard has scored 154 points since he missed those two free-throws against the Clippers last weekend. At one point during their must-win game against the Nets on Thursday night, he pulled up from midcourt with 17 seconds left on the shot clock and the Blazers trailing.