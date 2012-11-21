Free Dime Giveaway: Pink Nike Air Foamposite One

11.21.12 6 years ago

Do you want a pair of the coveted pink Nike Air Foamposite One? Dime is about to hook up one lucky reader through a contest that takes just two steps to enter.

[DOWNLOAD: Dime’s mobile app is available here]

The Foams come in size 9.5 only, but if that still fits you all you need to be eligible is to download and play Dime’s free mobile app from the iTunes store. Official contest details can be found inside the app.

Will you try to cop these Foams?

