G League Ignite Officially Announced It’s Moving To Las Vegas

Last season, the NBA’s G League Ignite program trained in Walnut Creek, California, while playing in Las Vegas. On Friday, it officially announced a full-time move to Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada, where it will both train and play.

Beginning in 2022-23, it will play home games at The Dollar Loan Center, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Foley Entertainment Group, The Dollar Loan Center and the City of Henderson to create a new home for Ignite in a first-class facility near one of the world’s premiere sports and entertainment destinations,” Abdur-Rahim said in a press release. ” With avid sports fan sin the Las Vegas area who have quickly embraced their hockey, football and WNBA teams, we can’t wait for NBA G League Ignite to showcase its future NBA stars and exciting brand of basketball.”

Since its inception in 2020, G League Ignite has rostered a trio of top-10 draft picks in Jalen Green (2021), Jonathan Kuminga (2021) and Dyson Daniels (2022). It stands to add to that total in 2023, given Ignite guard Scoot Henderson is a projected top-2 pick currently.

Now, Henderson looks to be the first among those four who spent the majority of his G League tenure in the Las Vegas area.