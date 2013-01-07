Gary Payton, Russ Granik And Del Harris Will Be On 2013 Hall Of Fame Ballot

First-time nominees for the 2013 Hall of Fame were revealed today by NBA.com, a list that includes just one big name but many more, lower-profile influencers on the game as it’s played today. Gary Payton is the headliner on this ballot, though this is just one step to join the Hall, whose results will be revealed at the NCAA Final Four in April. Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, Trail Blazers founder Harry Glickman, longtime coach Del Harris and Vlade Divac, among others, are some of the nominees.

An official, full list hasn’t been released yet but the names that are there are intriguing if not overpowering to the general population. Official Dick Bavetta, sharpshooter Mitch Richmond, Jerry Krause â€” the other executive half, with Reinsdorf, of the Bulls six-title era â€” and Bernard King all litter the nominees, albeit not for the first time. Russ Granik is best known for being one of David Stern‘s top consultants as deputy commissioner and COO of the NBA after joining the league in 1976.

As is usual whenever a list of nominees is released is who isn’t moving on. In this case, Warriors coach Mark Jackson was removed from the ballot because he hasn’t received a single vote in the past three years of consideration. He’s No. 3 all-time in assists.

The entire list of nominees from the North American committee (which includes pro, college and high school ranks): John Bach, Dick Bavetta, Gene Bess, Maurice Cheeks, Jack Curran, Bobby Dandridge, Lefty Driesell, Bill Fitch, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Travis Grant, Tim Hardaway, Spencer Haywood, Robert Hughes, Kevin Johnson, Marques Johnson (first time on the ballot), Gene Keady, Bernard King, Guy Lewis (first time), Danny Miles, William (Speedy) Morris (first time), Dick Motta, Curly Neal, Payton, Rick Pitino, Mitch Richmond, Paul Silas, Eddie Sutton, Jerry Tarkanian, Rudy Tomjanovich, Paul Westphal and Gary Williams. Reinsdorf and Granik are candidates through the Contributor category that also includes, among 21 candidates, Al Attles, Marty Blake, Harry Glickman (first time), Del Harris (first time), Red Klotz (former Baltimore Bullets point guard best known for running the Washington Generals), Jerry Krause, Johnny Most, Gene Shue and Donnie Walsh.

