George Karl’s Favorite Rapper Is Gucci Mane

He was last season’s Coach of the Year, but George Karl didn’t get much of a chance to revel in his win as he was let go by the Nuggets in the offseason. Like many waylaid former coaches, Karl joined ESPN as an analyst, and yesterday he shared his three favorite rappers as part of an ESPN segment about DeMarcus Cousins‘ premature April Fools Day joke. The results, speak for themselves.

Just listen to Karl wax poetic about incarcerated, Spring Breakers-starring, blunt-smoking emcee, Gucci Mane, and try not to snort up whatever you’re drinking today.

Karl cheated a bit when he chooses BIG and ‘Pac as his No. 2, but it doesn’t matter. We also don’t care if this was an elaborate hoax on Karl and ESPN’s part. Just hearing Karl utter, “The Ice Cream” man with a smirk on his face was worth repeated viewings.

Am I hallucinating this? pic.twitter.com/1zbWv8pSmf — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) April 2, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(H/T SI.com; video via @cjzero)

What do you think of his choices?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.