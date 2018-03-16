Tom Crean Will Reportedly Make His Return To The Sidelines As The Head Coach Of Georgia

03.15.18

Tom Crean was fired by the University of Indiana on March 16, 2017. The word of his firing dropped right before the start of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Almost one full year later, Crean is back, and the news of him getting a new job happened right in the middle of a few games on Thursday evening.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted out that Crean will become the next head coach at the University of Georgia. The university fired Mark Fox, who was at the helm for nine seasons, last Saturday.

Wojnarowski’s report was confirmed by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, who also announced that Crean’s hiring could become official soon.

