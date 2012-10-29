Gerald Green Puts His Entire Head Above The Rim

Gerald Green hasn’t had the type of NBA career we all thought he would when he was coming out of high school. But as a dunker, he’s still been good enough to make our list for the best we’ve seen since the turn of the century. In New Jersey last year, he had the best dunk of the season, and is continuing his aerial attack this season with Indiana. Then over the weekend, a few of his teammates took this photo during practice. There are no words to describe this other than WOW.

How close can he get to touching the top of the backboard?

