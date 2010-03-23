Gerald Green vs. James White: The Best Dunk Contest That Nobody (In America) Saw

Judging by the headline, you might think that this dunk contest took place back in the early 2000s. Widely known as two of the best dunkers around, Gerald Green and James White never quite made it in the NBA. But nonetheless, the two have resurfaced halfway around the world in Russia, as Green (Lokomotiv Kuban) took on White (Spartak St. Petersburg) in the dunk contest of the Russian Cup. Check out the battle after the jump.

Shout to Ball Don't Lie for putting us on to this.

