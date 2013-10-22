Get In Shape With The Interactive LeBron James Workout Video

LeBron James has teamed up with Powerade so you can mimic his workout along with the four-time MVP. With an interactive feature display that castigates you for pausing the workout, and with a Drake-dripped soundtrack that’s similar to James’ soundtrack for NBA 2K14, you can work out alongside the NBA champion.

You can watch the workout with the interactive display instead of the embedded video below, but be careful. The interactive display will make you feel really lazy. We gave up after realizing we don’t own a jump rope and we’re still recovering from Carmelo Anthony‘s workout.

