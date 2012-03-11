Get Your Brackets Ready: March Madness Is Here

It’s finally here. After watching a week where it seemed anyone who was someone was getting upset in their conference tournaments, the brackets have been released and now the office pools can start. The four No. 1 seeds are Kentucky (the No. 1 overall), Syracuse, North Carolina and Michigan State while the two seeds were locked down by Duke, Ohio State, Missouri and Kansas.

Dime will be here all night and all week breaking down everything you need to know before the tournament kicks off for real. We’ll bring you players and teams to watch, the best storylines of the past and present, and all the style you need, from sneakers to t-shirts.

Whereas Greg Anthony is calling Memphis a sleeper Final Four team and Seth Davis is saying no one should come close to Kentucky, my eyes are solely focused on my alma mater, Syracuse. They’re the top seed in the East, and even with analysts like Doug Gottlieb telling us they really AREN’T as good as we think they are, I’ll be rolling with the Orange all the way to New Orleans, especially since I think they can handle Ohio State pretty easily.

And Kentucky and North Carolina are on opposite ends of the bracket. Are they on a collision course for New Orleans to relive that classic December regular season matchup in? We can only hope. With that, here is a list of the complete seedings in the field:

WEST

1. Michigan State

2. Missouri

3. Marquette

4. Louisville

5. New Mexico

6. Murray State

7. Florida

8. Memphis

9. Saint Louis

10. Virginia

11. Colorado State

12. Long Beach State

13. Davidson

14. BYU/Iona

15. Norfolk State

16. LIU-Brooklyn

MIDWEST

1. North Carolina

2. Kansas

3. Georgetown

4. Michigan

5. Temple

6. San Diego State

7. St. Mary’s

8. Creighton

9. Alabama

10. Purdue

11. NC State

12. California/South Florida

13. Ohio

14. Belmont

15. Detroit

16. Lamar/Vermont

SOUTH

1. Kentucky

2. Duke

3. Baylor

4. Indiana

5. Wichita State

6. UNLV

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. UConn

10. Xavier

11. Colorado

12. VCU

13. New Mexico State

14. South Dakota State

15. Lehigh

16. Mississippi Valley State / Western Kentucky

EAST

1. Syracuse

2. Ohio State

3. Florida State

4. Wisconsin

5. Vanderbilt

6. Cincinnati

7. Gonzaga

8. Kansas State

9. Southern Mississippi

10. West Virginia

11. Texas

12. Harvard

13. Montana

14. St. Bonaventure

15. Loyola (MD)

16. UNC-Asheville

