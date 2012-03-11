Get Your Brackets Ready: March Madness Is Here

It’s finally here. After watching a week where it seemed anyone who was someone was getting upset in their conference tournaments, the brackets have been released and now the office pools can start. The four No. 1 seeds are Kentucky (the No. 1 overall), Syracuse, North Carolina and Michigan State while the two seeds were locked down by Duke, Ohio State, Missouri and Kansas.
Dime will be here all night and all week breaking down everything you need to know before the tournament kicks off for real. We’ll bring you players and teams to watch, the best storylines of the past and present, and all the style you need, from sneakers to t-shirts.
Whereas Greg Anthony is calling Memphis a sleeper Final Four team and Seth Davis is saying no one should come close to Kentucky, my eyes are solely focused on my alma mater, Syracuse. They’re the top seed in the East, and even with analysts like Doug Gottlieb telling us they really AREN’T as good as we think they are, I’ll be rolling with the Orange all the way to New Orleans, especially since I think they can handle Ohio State pretty easily.
And Kentucky and North Carolina are on opposite ends of the bracket. Are they on a collision course for New Orleans to relive that classic December regular season matchup in? We can only hope. With that, here is a list of the complete seedings in the field:
WEST
1. Michigan State
2. Missouri
3. Marquette
4. Louisville
5. New Mexico
6. Murray State
7. Florida
8. Memphis
9. Saint Louis
10. Virginia
11. Colorado State
12. Long Beach State
13. Davidson
14. BYU/Iona
15. Norfolk State
16. LIU-Brooklyn
MIDWEST
1. North Carolina
2. Kansas
3. Georgetown
4. Michigan
5. Temple
6. San Diego State
7. St. Mary’s
8. Creighton
9. Alabama
10. Purdue
11. NC State
12. California/South Florida
13. Ohio
14. Belmont
15. Detroit
16. Lamar/Vermont
SOUTH
1. Kentucky
2. Duke
3. Baylor
4. Indiana
5. Wichita State
6. UNLV
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. UConn
10. Xavier
11. Colorado
12. VCU
13. New Mexico State
14. South Dakota State
15. Lehigh
16. Mississippi Valley State / Western Kentucky
EAST
1. Syracuse
2. Ohio State
3. Florida State
4. Wisconsin
5. Vanderbilt
6. Cincinnati
7. Gonzaga
8. Kansas State
9. Southern Mississippi
10. West Virginia
11. Texas
12. Harvard
13. Montana
14. St. Bonaventure
15. Loyola (MD)
16. UNC-Asheville
What is your Final Four?
