Get Your First Look at the Air Jordan 2012

Dime’s Sean Sweeney is one of a handful of select media out at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey this afternoon for the unveiling of the newwith. When Sean gets back, he will put together a full recap, but we wanted to get you some pics and info right away.

So here’s what you need to know:

– The AJ2012 lets you “choose your flight” by customizing the shoe. Tinker calls it the “most customizable Jordan ever” because you can switch out inserts and make the shoes a lo-top or hi-top depending on your preference and game. The entire inside of the shoe comes out.

– There was an emphasis on using materials less harmful to the environment.

– Tinker described the shoe weight as putting everything on a diet … Even though its sort of like having two shoes in one.

– With the Lo-cut bootie they really wanted to make it as light as possible. Designers didnt worry as much with the hi-cut bootie because that’s more for support.

– The wear testing process goes out to good local players who are similarly sized with MJ.

Here are some pics of Tinker, the shoe and some hookup apparel. More to come…