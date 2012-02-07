Get Your First Look at the Air Jordan 2012

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Sneakers #Michael Jordan
02.07.12 7 years ago 3 Comments
Dime’s Sean Sweeney is one of a handful of select media out at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey this afternoon for the unveiling of the new Air Jordan 2012 with Tinker Hatfield. When Sean gets back, he will put together a full recap, but we wanted to get you some pics and info right away.

So here’s what you need to know:

– The AJ2012 lets you “choose your flight” by customizing the shoe. Tinker calls it the “most customizable Jordan ever” because you can switch out inserts and make the shoes a lo-top or hi-top depending on your preference and game. The entire inside of the shoe comes out.

– There was an emphasis on using materials less harmful to the environment.

– Tinker described the shoe weight as putting everything on a diet … Even though its sort of like having two shoes in one.

– With the Lo-cut bootie they really wanted to make it as light as possible. Designers didnt worry as much with the hi-cut bootie because that’s more for support.

– The wear testing process goes out to good local players who are similarly sized with MJ.

Here are some pics of Tinker, the shoe and some hookup apparel. More to come…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Sneakers#Michael Jordan
TAGSAir Jordan 2012Jordan BrandKICKSMichael JordanReal StoriesSNEAKERSStyle - Kicks and GearTinker Hatfield

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP