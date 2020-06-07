As was the case in a number of cities across the United States on Saturday, Milwaukee hosted a march in which protestors hoped to push back against racism and systemic inequality. Unlike the rest of those places, the Cream City’s march featured a cameo from the reigning NBA MVP and a collection of his teammates.

A collection of members of the Milwaukee Bucks — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Sterling Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez, and Frank Mason — joined those marching on Saturday afternoon and handed out bottles of water to protestors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo passing out water to protesters @fox6now pic.twitter.com/FcxaNtr0gh — Hannah Jewell (@HannahFOX6Now) June 6, 2020

At one point, Giannis was given a megaphone and addressed those in his immediate vicinity about why he and his teammates were out and showing solidarity with their fellow members of the community.

Giannis: “This is for unity” “I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee and not be scared to walk in the street” “I want the city of Milwaukee to know I’m here” pic.twitter.com/ZNYpT7b7nZ — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) June 6, 2020

“We want change, we want justice, and that’s why we’re out here,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s what we’re going to do today. That’s why I’m going to march with you guys, ok? I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not to be scared to walk in the streets. I don’t want my kid to have hate in his heart.”

Antetokounmpo told protestors that he’d been having conversations with his teammates in recent days about how he doesn’t know how he’ll have to one day explain clips like the killing of George Floyd to his newborn son, who he does not want “to have hate in his heart.” He also said that he does not care about the publicity that comes from something like this, because his commitment to the city and those who live in it is more important than that.

“I want the city of Milwaukee to know I’m here,” Antetokounmpo said.