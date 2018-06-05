Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to have a very big, very important summer. The Bucks’ young star is coming off his best season as a pro, and in doing so and cementing his place as an NBA superstar will have heightened expectations next season.

Antetokounmpo has a new coach in Mike Budenholzer, who comes to Milwaukee from Atlanta and will bring with him a new (and the Bucks hope improved) offense with him that will call for more ball movement and something closer to the pace and space style that much of the league has embraced. On top of all of that, Antetokounmpo has a new deal with Nike and will be getting his own signature sneaker shortly, joining a short list of names in the NBA with their own shoe.

However, none of that is more important to Antetokounmpo right this moment than his newest discovery: corn dogs. Antetokounmpo has been in the U.S. for five years now, but apparently had not come into contact with that traditional American delicacy until Monday night when his eyes were opened to the light that is that battered, fried hot dog delight.