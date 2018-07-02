Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Officially Unveiled As The Standard Cover Athlete For ‘NBA 2K19’

#NBA 2k
07.02.18 2 hours ago

YouTube

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest cover athlete for NBA 2K. The Milwaukee Bucks big was unveiled as the latest cover star for the long-running video game series, joining LeBron James as cover athletes for the NBA 2K series this year.

2K Sports announced the cover athlete for the Standard Edition of its basketball game on Monday as part of a livestream event on its YouTube page. The event was at first billed as broadcasting from a secret location until it was revealed that it was coming from Athens, Greece, Giannis’ hometown.

Antetokounmpo is the first international star to make the game’s cover, and he spoke about the importance of European basketball’s growth at the event on Monday.

