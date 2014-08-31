Giannis Antetokounmpo Euro-Step Dunk & Steal For The Coast-To-Coast Slam

08.31.14

Milwaukee’s growing wing, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is playing for his native Greece in the 2014 FIBA World Cup this summer in Spain. In Greece’s opening game against Senegal, Antetokounmpo showed why Bucks fans continue to salivate over his bright future in the Association.

The first thing Giannis did when he came in to start the second quarter was strip this Senegal player and take the ball the length of the court for the slam. Look familiar?

Antetokounmpo wasn’t done wowing us with his athleticism. He even dribbled through three Senegal defenders on the mini-break, ending with a slight Euro-step on his way to this dunk:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Antetokounmpo finished with 11 points on his two dunks and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. He also snagged five rebounds and recorded three steals during Greece’s 87-64 win. Greece is not at the top of Group B standings before today’s 1 p.m. ET game against the Philippines.

(Video via FIBA, Vine via @DeeHaze24, H/T Brew Hoop)

