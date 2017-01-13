NBA Fans Are Even Casting All-Star Votes For Giannis Antetokounmpo On PornHub

Senior Writer
01.13.17

Getty (Original)

As NBA players have been encouraging their fans to tweet their votes for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, people have noticed a glaring issue with the process. Haha, no, not Joel Embiid, you crazy kids. The process of voting on Twitter has revealed that NBA fans are very bad at spelling their favorite players’ names. For example, last week, Zach Harper pointed out that Raptors fans and Canadians are butchering Kyle Lowry’s name, as they’re voting for “Kyle Lowery.”

Now, Lowry is a simple name, so you can imagine what poor Giannis Antetokounmpo must be going through, as the rising Bucks superstar has one of the NBA’s all-time greatest copy-and-paste names. The good news, though, is that the league was already aware of this possibility, and easily misspelled names like Dwyane Wade or Kyle Lowry will be caught by “the system” and included in the official vote. That’s great, obviously.

But what about votes that are cast in the comments section on PornHub? Are those counted, too? You might think I’m joking, but at least one Greek Freak fan is letting the online porn community know who he wants to see starting for the East.

Alas, even “dapitis,” a single 19-year-old Athens male, who recently earned “The Porn Buff” badge on PornHub (congrats!), misspelled Antetokounmpo’s name. If this one counts, we’ll really have to tip our caps to the NBA’s system for getting it right.

Around The Web

TAGS2017 NBA All-Star GameGiannis Antetokounmpo

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP