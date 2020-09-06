ESPN
Giannis Antetokounmpo Left Game 4 With A Sprained Right Ankle (UPDATE)

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a right ankle injury early in Game 3 of the Bucks second round series with the Miami Heat, but was able to play the entire game as Milwaukee saw Miami erase a fourth-quarter deficit to win and take a 3-0 lead. Entering Game 4, Giannis was listed as questionable, but after going through warmups, he was upgraded to active and started as usual.

In a game the Bucks had to have to keep their season alive, Giannis came out on a mission, scoring 19 points in his first 11 minutes on the floor, hitting 8-of-10 shots from the field. However, on a drive early in the second quarter, Giannis stepped awkwardly on that right foot and appeared to aggravate his ankle injury, collapsing to the floor and holding his ankle in serious pain.

Antetokounmpo would be helped to the Milwaukee bench but would come back onto the floor to shoot his free throws to allow him the chance to return to the game later if able, splitting them and then immediately checking out of the game to go get treatment in the back. The Bucks chances of winning the game (and any hopes of an historic comeback in the series) rest heavily on Antetokounmpo’s shoulders as he is their (and the league’s) MVP and DPOY.

At halftime, the team announced Antetokounmpo was done for the rest of the game with a sprained right ankle.

