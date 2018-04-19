Getty Image

The Bucks are down 0-2 in their first round series against the Boston Celtics, and while the series moves to Milwaukee for the next two games, the team is giving off a weird vibe right now. On the court, Eric Bledsoe doesn’t seem to know the name “Terry Rozier,” despite the fact that Rozier has dropped 23 points in each of the first two games while being matched up against, as you can guess, Eric Bledsoe.

Off the court, Jabari Parker is openly grumbling about his lack of playing time. Parker explained on Thursday afternoon that he’s “frustrated” about the fact that he hasn’t seen the floor all that much through two games — he played 15 minutes in Game 1 and 10 in Game 2, and is 1-for-7 from the field with two total points so far in the series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem particularly empathetic to his teammate’s current mindset. Antetokounmpo was asked about Parker’s comments, and stressed that players have spoken about things with Parker.