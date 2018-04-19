Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The Bucks ‘Don’t Have Time’ For Anyone To Be Frustrated In The Playoffs

#2018 NBA Playoffs
Associate Editor
04.19.18

Getty Image

The Bucks are down 0-2 in their first round series against the Boston Celtics, and while the series moves to Milwaukee for the next two games, the team is giving off a weird vibe right now. On the court, Eric Bledsoe doesn’t seem to know the name “Terry Rozier,” despite the fact that Rozier has dropped 23 points in each of the first two games while being matched up against, as you can guess, Eric Bledsoe.

Off the court, Jabari Parker is openly grumbling about his lack of playing time. Parker explained on Thursday afternoon that he’s “frustrated” about the fact that he hasn’t seen the floor all that much through two games — he played 15 minutes in Game 1 and 10 in Game 2, and is 1-for-7 from the field with two total points so far in the series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem particularly empathetic to his teammate’s current mindset. Antetokounmpo was asked about Parker’s comments, and stressed that players have spoken about things with Parker.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsGiannis AntetokounmpoJABARI PARKERMILWAUKEE BUCKS

What To Listen To

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

04.19.18 9 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

04.19.18 10 hours ago 15 Comments
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 1 day ago 5 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 2 days ago 12 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 3 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP