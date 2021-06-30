Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo attempted to break up a lob that Lou Williams threw to Clint Capela during the Hawks’ 110-88 win, and when he landed, his left knee buckled, causing him to fall to the ground and hold his leg in pain.

While he needed some assistance from his brother, Thanasis, he was able to put some weight on his knee as he made his way to the locker room, and despite trying to walk back out to the bench, he spent the rest of the game in the back with what the team called a hyperextended left knee.

On Wednesday, the two-time league MVP underwent more testing, which revealed, happily, that there was no structural damage to his knee beyond the hyperextension, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

As Woj notes, there still isn’t a timetable for Giannis’ return and his status for Game 5 is unknown. The Hawks have struggled to find a consistent answer for Antetokounmpo during the series, as he entered Wednesday night averaging 30.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, two steals, and a block in 37 minutes per game while connecting on 59.4 percent of his field goal attempts.

Game 5 between the Hawks and Bucks takes place on Thursday night in Milwaukee, and further updates will be needed to determine whether the Bucks will have their star or not.