Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will look to take a stranglehold on the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Toronto as they enter Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead.

Should the Bucks win, they’ll go back to Milwaukee where they have been dominant with a 3-1 advantage and for most would be virtual locks to make the Finals opposite the Warriors, who just finished off a sweep of the Blazers. It would be an incredible story for Milwaukee, a team few had as their top team in the East entering the season, and give Giannis quite the stage to try and stake his claim to the title of the best player in the world.

There are many who want to see the Bucks go up against the Warriors, especially given how they played them in the regular season, because it would be a fresh and truly unique opponent for Golden State — Toronto would also be intriguing because of the Kawhi Leonard revenge factor at play. Among those rooting for Milwaukee are the folks at Nike, who would love to see Antetokounmpo go toe-to-toe with the Warriors mere weeks before his signature sneaker drops.

We’ve seen a first-look at the Nike Zoom Freak 1 thanks to some leaked images and one expected it to make its debut at some time this summer, but now we seem to have confirmation of a late June release, courtesy of the J23 App.