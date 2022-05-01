Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks walked into TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in the first game of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup. As he’s wont to do, Antetokounmpo put on a show on both ends of the floor, with his most impressive moment coming when he went off the backboard to himself.

Antetokounmpo tried to bulldoze Grant Williams as the shot clock was winding down, but realized the Celtics’ big man was a bit too much of an impediment. So instead of continuing to go that route, he opted for a turnaround jumper, which Williams also sniffed out.

So, with those avenues exhausted, Antetokounmpo said screw it and decided to just lob the ball off the backboard and go get it. Jayson Tatum couldn’t quite get there fast enough, and as a result, Antetokounmpo grabbed it with two hands and threw it down.

The fine folks up in Milwaukee, as you might guess, were big fans of the whole thing.

As called on Bucks radio: pic.twitter.com/Vs5TT4sj4z — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 1, 2022

A little earlier in the game, Antetokounmpo found himself on the other end of a huge dunk, as Jaylen Brown skied high to clean up a miss and throw down with one hand. This is certainly not a bad way for him to get the Celtics back.