The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t have Khris Middleton in Washington earlier this week. This wasn’t just the case for their 101-94 loss to the Wizards, as Middleton, who is out following a positive COVID-19 test, was unable to join his teammates as they became the first NBA champions to visit the White House since 2016.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was upset that Middleton couldn’t make it, and as a result, he FaceTimed his All-Star teammate so Joe Biden could say hello.

It’s a nice moment, but Antetokounmpo was obviously worried that Middleton might not answer his phone — he said that before he picked up and in the middle of the conversation with Biden, where Middleton confirmed he almost didn’t pick up. It turns out this was not the reigning NBA Finals MVP joking around, as he legitimately had no idea if this call would happen.

“First of all, I’m happy that he answered the call, because he doesn’t answer his phone,” Antetokounmpo said. “When I called him, it rang, like, 20 times, and when he picked up the phone, he was kind of like — I could see it in his face, he was like, ‘What?’ But then the President of the United States wanted to talk to him and he was happy.”

Let this be a lesson to all athletes: If you have teammates celebrating a championship at the White House and one of them tries to FaceTime you, there is a pretty good chance it’s so POTUS can say hi.