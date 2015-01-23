GIF: This Behind-The-Back Assist Proves Manu Ginobili Is A Warlock

#San Antonio Spurs #Chicago Bulls #GIFs
01.23.15 4 years ago

The Spurs got crushed by the Bulls tonight with Derrick Rose performing a retro waltz at the United Center. The wily Argentinian Manu Ginobili got into the fun, too.

This behind-the-back pass after Patty Mills gets stuck picking up his dribble behind the Boris Diaw screen shows you Manu’s third eye — no, not his bald spot.

No one else on the Spurs roster is allowed to freelance quite like the 37-year-old and this is a good reason why. Bonus points to Patty for flipping in the high-arcing layup, or else it would’ve been a punchless bit of Manu flare.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Unfortunately for Manu, it was his only assist on the night and he was just 1-of-6 for two points in 18 minutes of middling action.

(Vine via BBallBreakdown; video via outsidethenba)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Chicago Bulls#GIFs
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSgifsMANU GINOBILIsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP