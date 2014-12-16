GIF: Blake Griffin’s Big-To-Big Lob To DeAndre Jordan

Blake Griffin had 18 points and seven rebounds, and DeAndre Jordan had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Clippers bigs largely outplayed Detroit’s three-headed monster in the front-court during a 113-91 win in LA Monday night. A simple high screen by Blake even led to this sizzling lob for the DJ jam.

Blake and DJ matched up well against Detroit’s Josh Smith, Andre Drummond and Greg Monroe on the night, and this play was a microcosm of deft ball movement bettering the size of Detroit’s lumbering front-court:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Pistons played well to start the game, but they couldn’t hang on against a well-rounded Clippers attack, specifically sub Jordan Farmer, who poured in 12 first-half points on 5-of-6 shooting. It starts down low for the Clippers, but their wings are coming alive with J.J. Redick in the middle of a hot streak (he was 7-of-9 from the field last night, though his streak of games with a 3-pointer came to an end), and Matt Barnes breaking the slump he was in to start the season (3-of-6 from deep last night).

If the Clippers can get production from their bench — not counting Jamal Crawford, who always produces even though he’s nursing a right elbow injury — and in that small forward spot Barnes inhabits as a starter, they’re going to be among the four or five teams who can compete for a title in the West.

The Pistons are currently shopping Josh Smith and Brandon Jennings, and if you saw them last night, you’d know why there’s a perpetual scowl on Stan Van Gundy’s countenance at the onset of his Pistons tenure.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.