GIF: Danilo Gallinari’s “Bella” Circus Shot That Didn’t Count

#Chicago Bulls #GIFs
11.26.14 4 years ago

With a little over two minutes remaining in the Bulls-Nuggets game in Denver last night, Danilo Gallinari was pinned along the far sideline with the shot clock running down. His miracle heave beyond the three-point line fell true as the shot clock buzzer sounded; too bad a review showed he’d stepped out of bounds.

The Nuggets are up 105-95 at this point, and Gallinari is pushed into the far corner with Kirk Hinrich and Mike Dunleavy heavily pressuring him and the shot clock about to tick to expire. Danilo, ever the suave Italian, turns and knocks it down.

Gallinari knew it was a Bella moment, too!

Except, a review later negated the basket because he stepped out of bounds before knocking it down. Still, the Nuggets held on to win, 114-109, for their fifth victory in a row. They’re playing bella ball these days after starting slow, and coach Brian Shaw‘s job is a lot more secure.

(video via James Herbert)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls#GIFs
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDANILO GALLINARIDENVER NUGGETSgifs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP