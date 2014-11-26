GIF: Danilo Gallinari’s “Bella” Circus Shot That Didn’t Count

With a little over two minutes remaining in the Bulls-Nuggets game in Denver last night, Danilo Gallinari was pinned along the far sideline with the shot clock running down. His miracle heave beyond the three-point line fell true as the shot clock buzzer sounded; too bad a review showed he’d stepped out of bounds.

The Nuggets are up 105-95 at this point, and Gallinari is pushed into the far corner with Kirk Hinrich and Mike Dunleavy heavily pressuring him and the shot clock about to tick to expire. Danilo, ever the suave Italian, turns and knocks it down.

Gallinari knew it was a Bella moment, too!

Except, a review later negated the basket because he stepped out of bounds before knocking it down. Still, the Nuggets held on to win, 114-109, for their fifth victory in a row. They’re playing bella ball these days after starting slow, and coach Brian Shaw‘s job is a lot more secure.

(video via James Herbert)

