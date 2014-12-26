GIF: D-Wade Elevates Over Kevin Love On One-Handed Putback Jam

Dwyane Wade started the Heat’s game against the Cavs on Christmas Day by hitting 10-of-16 from the floor for 24 points as the Heat took a 62-49 lead into the break. His first-half bonanza was punctuated by a putback slam right on Kevin Love‘s dome.

Norris Cole‘s layup attempt rims out, but Wade is there to climb Love’s back for the one-handed flush:

So good, we gotta see it again:

Wade — sans Chris Bosh — beat his friend LeBron on Christmas Day despite shooting just 2-for-12 in the second half to finish with a game-high 31 points.

Wade was right about Miami’s reaction when James was introduced, too, and embraced his friend before and after the game:

Respect. #brothers. #NBAXmas A video posted by NBA (@nba) on Dec 12, 2014 at 4:58pm PST

(video via Dawk Ins)

