GIF: Eric Bledsoe Crosses Up D-Will & Switches Hands Mid-Air For Layup

#GIFs
11.13.14 4 years ago

Bench guards Gerald Green and Isaiah Thomas led the Suns to a 112-104 win over the visiting Nets last night with 28 and 21 points, respectively. Because they were playing so well, Eric Bledsoe played less than half the game. Still, on this high screen by Markieff Morris, his move on Deron Williams and mid-air switching of hands was borderline Jordanesque.

Watch Bledsoe cross over the pick then immediately cross up D-Will as he comes around the screen. Once in the lane, he switches from his right to left hand to avoid the rotating presence of Brook Lopez and rattle home a lefy layup.

It’s so good, you need another look:

Bledsoe had 11 points (4-of-5 shooting), four rebounds and three assists. He also had seven turnovers in 23 minutes, so perhaps that’s why coach Jeff Hornacek went with Zeke and Green down the stretch.

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSBROOK LOPEZBROOKLYN NETSDERON WILLIAMSEric BledsoegifsPHOENIX SUNS

