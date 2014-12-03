GIF: Kevin Durant’s First Basket Of The Season Is A Silky Smooth Three-Pointer

You might have heard that Kevin Durant is playing tonight. Watch the reigning MVP make his first basket of the season on a typically smooth three-pointer early in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Was there any doubt that was dropping?

Durant actually missed his first field goal attempt of 2014-2015 a few possessions prior. He was fouled on a fast break just after that and hit one of two free throws for his initial point of the season.

There will be many, many more of where this came from. Good to have you back, KD.

