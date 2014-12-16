GiF: Kyle Lowry’s Handle Beguiles Victor Oladipo

Second year guard Victor Oladipo has been one of the better perimeter defenders since coming into the league. He’s big, and he’s blocked some big names who thought they could take advantage of a young fella. That’s what made this third quarter sequence by Kyle Lowry even more special.

Lowry totally hoodwinks Oladipo with a shot fake, a step-back and finally a crossover in rapid succession where Oladipo ends up all turned (turnt?) around. Evan Fournier is forced to leave Landry Fields in the corner, which is a smart thing to do since Landry’s shot has been dreadful ever since elbow surgery, but Fields knocks down the three-pointer to put the cherry on top of the play by Lowry:

Lowry’s 17 points (6/12; 4/6 3pt), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block helped the Raptors beat the visiting Magic, 95-82.

Then, his injured back-court mate, DeMar DeRozan, interviewed him after the game (mic joke fell flat, though). Once DeRozan is back, the North is looking to get a top seed in the East and advance this spring. They’re off to their best start in franchise history through 25 games (19-6) and they have the top record in the LEastern Conference.

