Did Luke Loucks Dish The D-League Dime Of The Year?

Perhaps it was how slick the Maine Red Claw’s Luke Loucks flipped the behind-the-back dime when he found Christian Watford for the layup in Sunday’s 99-89 Canton Charge win during NBA D-League action. Or, we’ve been just as fooled as the defender, but we can’t stop watching this assist from yesterday’s action.

One pump fake and that was all the opening the Red Claws point guard needed. Bonus points for the former Florida State guard — who has played professionally in Latvia and Belgium — because he serves it up within the flow of the drive, which is why the defender doesn’t even see Watford catch the pass and put in the layup.

