GIF: Nene Puts Nikola Mirotic On A Poster With An Emphatic Flush

#Chicago Bulls #GIFs
12.24.14 4 years ago

There aren’t many players stronger than Nene in the NBA. Perhaps Bulls rookie Nikola Mirotic didn’t know. After a pocket pass from John Wall, Nene gave him a reminder.

European transport, Mirotic, is a bean pole stretch four, who has a nice form on his jumper, but doesn’t have the muscle mass to contest Nene’s attempts to rip the iron down:

“Move, GET OUT THE Way…”

(first GIF via reddit)

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls#GIFs
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSgifsNeneNikola MiroticWASHINGTON WIZARDS

