GIF: Nene Puts Nikola Mirotic On A Poster With An Emphatic Flush

There aren’t many players stronger than Nene in the NBA. Perhaps Bulls rookie Nikola Mirotic didn’t know. After a pocket pass from John Wall, Nene gave him a reminder.
European transport, Mirotic, is a bean pole stretch four, who has a nice form on his jumper, but doesn’t have the muscle mass to contest Nene’s attempts to rip the iron down:
(first GIF via reddit)
