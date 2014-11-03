GIF: Robin Lopez’s Emphatic Flush On Andrew Bogut

Early in the third quarter, before Klay Thompson had detonated for his poster-worthy jam, Robin Lopez was alone at the top of the arc with his man, Andrew Bogut hedging towards LaMarcus Aldridge. When Nic Batum swung the ball to Robin, he and his Sideshow Bob hair took one dribble and flushed it right on Bogut’s dome.

While Aldridge paced the Blazers with a team-high 26 points and 13 rebounds, Lopez also had a double-double with 13 points (6/13) and 10 boards. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, but this dunk on Bogut will help Lopez recover from Klay’s own poster-dunk later in the half.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.