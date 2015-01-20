GIF: Rudy Gay’s Casual No-Look Feed For Boogie Jam

01.20.15 4 years ago

Damian Lillard clinched it for Portland in their 98-94 win over the visiting Kings with a smash to put the Blazers up three with 34 seconds left. But before Dame brought the Moda Center crowd to their feet, DeMarcus Cousins crunched his own dunk off a deft no-look pass by Rudy Gay.

Here’s Boogie’s smash on Meyers Leonard, and it’s almost like Rudy was playing pick-up when he shoveled it to Cousins

Cousins had 22 points (7/17) and a ho-hum* 19 rebounds and Gay finished with 26 points (10/19) and five rebounds, but the Blazers got the win and Meyers Leonard got to do his arrow videobomb during Wes Matthews‘ post-game interview.

*Another reason the coaches better vote Cousins into the 2015 All-Star Game.

(GIF via reddit)

