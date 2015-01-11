GIF: Tony Wroten Goes Off Glass To KJ McDaniels For Slam In Sixers Win

Say what you will about the Philadelphia 76ers. They’re tanking. They’re not a good team. Most players on the roster aren’t long-term solutions. Fine. But what you can’t deny about the young Sixers is that they can be very, very fun to watch. In a highlight of the team’s win over the Indiana Pacers – its second-straight victory! – watch Tony Wroten throw an off-backboard lob to KJ McDaniels for a soaring alley-oop slam.

Nice.

This game’s final moments were equally exciting. The teams traded unlikely baskets by Philly’s Robert Covington and Indy’s David West for one-point leads with 32 and 19 seconds remaining, respectively, setting the stage for Michael Carter-Williams’ game-winning heroics.

The reigning Rookie of the Year floated past Roy Hibbert for an acrobatic layup with nine seconds remaining that gave his team a 93-92 lead:

The game’s disjointed final possession ended with a missed West jumper that never had a chance to go in.

Philly! Two in-a-row! Three of its last four! 7-29! In all seriousness, congratulations to the Sixers on their recent success. It’s great to see such hard work and persistence pay off.

