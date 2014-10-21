GIFs: Derrick Rose Continues To Abuse Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

After pouring in 20 first half points against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Derrick Rose picked up right where he left off by scoring a quick seven points in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Among them were two finishes through and around fellow All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.
This one is bad enough. What’s a poor little Irving to do under such duress?
But it only got worse for Kyrie a couple possessions later. Don’t turn your back to the ball, Youngblood!
Rose hasn’t been so effective or fun to watch in three years. Here’s hoping it translates to the regular season.
(GIFs via @_MarcusD_)
glad rose is looking good ,NOW the Bulls should trade him out west,before his body breaks down again ,because ,guarantee, it will happen.Package some other garbage with rose,maybe to sacramento,get collison,a shooting guard that can shoot,and some first round picks.Rose will break down again,soon ,a she is driving recklessly to the basket.Trade Rose now!
uhh …. NO
SAME THOUGHTS HERE BROTHER!! GOOD AS FOR NOW. I HOPE HIS KNEES WILL LAST UNTIL THE PLAYOFFS =)
lebron ranned out of the way becuse he thought he was finna be on a poster