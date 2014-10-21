GIFs: Derrick Rose Continues To Abuse Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

#Kyrie Irving #Derrick Rose #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chicago Bulls
10.20.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

After pouring in 20 first half points against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Derrick Rose picked up right where he left off by scoring a quick seven points in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Among them were two finishes through and around fellow All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

This one is bad enough. What’s a poor little Irving to do under such duress?

But it only got worse for Kyrie a couple possessions later. Don’t turn your back to the ball, Youngblood!

Rose hasn’t been so effective or fun to watch in three years. Here’s hoping it translates to the regular season.

(GIFs via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Derrick Rose#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDERRICK ROSEDimeMagKYRIE IRVING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP