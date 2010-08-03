Giveaway: Dime x Bodega x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution T-Shirt

With three of the five cities completed from this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour, we figured that we’d start to lace y’all up – even if you weren’t able to make it through. In each of the cities, we collaborated with a sneaker boutique for an exclusive players only t-shirt. And let me tell you, people have been fiending for them! First up, we’re giving away the Dime x Bodega x Red Bull 2on2 Revolution t-shirt from Boston. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question:
Who is the best basketball player, in your opinion, to ever come out of Boston?
Remember, these tees are super limited, and other than a smaller number allotted to the shops, they were only given to 64 players (32 teams) at each event. If you don’t win this city, try for the next. Also, at the end of the tour, we’ll be giving away a limited number of complete sets with all five t-shirts from the tour. Good luck!
Bill Russell hands down, dominated his era
If you’re talking players born in Boston. I’m afraid I’d have to go with Bill Laimbeer.The stats, title both NBA and WNBA are just too much to ignore. I didn’t even know that he was from Boston until looking it up… but it explains why he was such a meat headed bruiser back in his day. :)
Or if we talkin about from boston area then it Patrick Ewing
Patrick Ewing! no doubt. He is born in Jamaica, but learned to ball in Boston. He was an incredible player, even
among greatest of them, in Dream team.
I’m really into PGs so I gotta give a shout out to Wayne Turner, the Kentucky PG from the mid 90s. He left school as the all-time leader in wins in NCAA history (like 125.) Like many PGs I like, he wasn’t the best player on his team, but he set the table and ran the show, earning All American honors once. The one constant bridging the gap from ‘Toine and Tony Delk to Ron Mercer and Scot Padget, he won 2 chips (96 and 98) at UK and was an OT and Miles Simon away in 97 from the 3peat. He was the ultimate winner, and, while his game didn’t translate to the NBA, he was one of the most successful and winningest college players of all time. He later went on to play with the Globetrotters and continued his winning ways in ’02, winning a chip with the CBA’s Dakota Wizards. While he may not have had the eye-popping numbers or pro career of his teammates, watching Wayne Turner run an offense, set up guys for easy buckets, and protect the rock like a junkie with a, well… with a rock, was a clinic on how to play the point guard position. He seems to be overshadowed when looking back on this squad due to the huge amount of pros that came from there, but Wayne Turner had the keys to and was driving the bus that ran over all of D1 for 3 years and deserves every bit as much credit as Shane Battier gets for those Duke teams
Let’s be honest here. The real answer is Bill Laimbeer, but screw that guy.
I’d say Sean E Sweeney is the best baller to ever come out of the greater Mass. Area.
The best NBA player however, Ewing.
I don’t know too much about Boston basketball but it has to be Bill Russell. When you talk about Boston, he’s the first person that comes up.
Hands down Patrick Ewing. One of the greatest Centers and easily has the heart of gold. This quote has my eyes watery:
“After friend and rival NBA center Alonzo Mourning was diagnosed with a kidney ailment in 2000, Patrick Ewing made a promise that he would donate one of his kidneys to Mourning if he ever needed one.”
This is tough. Personally id say DJ Dennis Johnson. The Celts won two NBA titles in 84 and 86, he was a difference maker. Before beantown he won the playoff MVP with the sonics. He had a nice ring collection forsure!
Think of him as a Ron Artest (minus the funky hair, falling down the stairs incidents, and attitude/fights). DJ was a defensive force. He was on the NBA all defensive team quite a few times; in addition a 5 time all star. He wasnt the most animated guy, but come on, not all great basketball players get the recognizition they deserve.
He wasnt born in boston tho, just helped out the franchise a lot. He even coached the Celts for a bit.
RIP DJ
My opinion? Travis Best. Probably this name came outta nowhere, but I idolize point guards with big hearts. Do the necessary, do what your coach tells you, be classy. Why wouldn’t I like Travis Best?
Definitely Patrick Ewing, born in Jamaica but learned to ball in Cambridge.
If we’re talking born in Boston it unfortunately has to be Bill Laimbeer but in terms of a hometown hero I’d go with Dana Barros.