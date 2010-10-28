Giveaway: Rajon Rondo x Red Bull “Boston’s Got Wings” T-Shirt

Yesterday when we told you about Rajon Rondo and Red Bull‘s new Boston’s Got Wings initiative, people were really feeling it. And who wouldn’t when every Rondo steal means $500 goes to Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department to refurbish basketball courts throughout the city. With that said, we want to give the extended Dime fam a chance to spread the movement, so we’re giving away a t-shirt for every steal Rondo has so far (5).
If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question: What’s your favorite Celtics moment of all-time? Let us know in the comments below and the best answers will win.
When Chief hooked Laimbeer.
Best Celtic moment I got to watch is the 5th game of the 987 Eastern Conference Finals when the Celtics are about to lose but Larry Bird lives up to his nickname “Legend” and created a legendary moment I will never forget! I still have no idea how he had the instinct to break for the ball and steal it then still have the presence of mind to hit a streaking DJ for the game winner! Pure “Magic” ;)
when paul pierce won the finals mvp. he’d gone through highs and lows with the team, and has stuck with us throughout his career. my favorite image from the celts winning the finals is when he raised his mvp trophy: [www.cocktailmatch.com]
Huge C’s fan…
Regular season affair back in February of 2002. The Lakers were enjoying the peak of the Shaq-Kobe era, while The Truth was carrying a resurgent Celtic squad back to being a contender once more in the Eastern Conference. The clip starts with the Lakers nursing a 104-102 lead, with the ball and just over a minute left.
Plenty of familiar faces to go around, in what is maybe, my favorite C’s-Lakers regular season matchup of my lifetime. I think my parents are still mad at me for the victory lap I did around the house, waking them up at 1:30 a.m. after the Walker drilled that 3.
No it’s not your favoite I’m sure, but to me personally it was so memorable.
THX,
Sean Collier
If I win, XXL 1st or XL 2nd if possible. THX.
[www.youtube.com]
another classic celtics/lakers game
When Magic Johnson hit his “Junior” Sky Hook in the 1987 NBA Finals to put the Lakers up 3 games to 1.
Every time they sent the Lakers home crying.
My favorite moment was in 2007 Game 7 saw Paul Pierce and LeBron James in a shootout with each scoring over 40 points, but the Celtics emerged victorious 97-92
Go Green
Best Celtics Moment Ever: Big Baby stumbling down court like Glass Joe from Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out after taking an elbow from Dwight Howard.
the epic matchups of larry v. magic. Now its time for rondo the phenom to ball up – Red Bull vitalizes mind, body, and drives to the hoop
“Havlicek Stole The Ball…”
Dee Brown pumping up his Reebok’s, throwing down a nasty no look Slam, and then releasing the air from his kicks. That was a priceless moment that put Dee and Reebok on the map.
I’ve been a big Celtics fan for years, there’s no pro team in Maine. But my favorite moment was When KG finally got his ring!!! After having an interview with Bill Russell who said “If you don’t win a championship, you can have one of my rings.” So KG led the team to the 17th title after quite a few years of getting outed in the first round. KG’s post game interview is the most emotional sports moment i’ve witnessed on live television since Jordan winning his championship of father’s day.
“ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!”
Anytime that Larry Bird was on the floor! The man was amazing and watching him taught me the love of the game!
I don’t remember the opponent or anything but I will always remember that Buzzer-beater from Antoine Walker, after which he ran like a madman on the scoring table. Sheer joy.
I’m a bit sad by how Antoine’s career end turned out, but at times he could be straight unstoppable and enjoy himself on the court.
I don’t care if this don’t get me them t-shirts, but the steal by Rondo on William when he slides. Damn that was ill!!
rope-a-dope
sasha vujacic expends a metric shit-ton of energy playing defence on ray allen only to go all matador on him when it counts. jesus.
[www.youtube.com]
rondo grabbing the ball between the legs of jason williams in last year`s finals–i should win a tee,since i never got the prize from the last time i won….
I’m a life long Celtic fan and since I wasn’t born until the early 80’s I’ve had the late 80’s and recent years to be a really happy Celtics fan. However my favorite Celtic moment was in game 5 of this years finals against the Lakers. There were a few seconds left on the clock, KG inbound the ball to Paul who throws the ball like a football to Rondo who finishes the play with a layup that pretty much clinches the game. It was beautiful and I’m sure Boston heard me screaming all the way from South Carolina. I LOVE MY CELTICS!!!!!!!!!!!!
KG getting into Big Baby A$$ on the sideline, bring tears to big man! Just shows how much heart KG has to win. Putting on the Celtic Jersey, you better show up to play or else…
This is my favorite Celtics moment of all time. Brian Scalabrine breaking it down at the post game news conference after winning the title in 2008.
“In 20 years (when everyone has forgotten), I can tell my kids I was a starter. And in 30 years, I’ll tell them I was MVP!”
[www.necn.com]
That time ricky davis threw it off his own backboard so he could get a triple double
when KG unleashed his soul from his body after they won the championship. “man im so, im so hyped right now… anything is possible, ANYTHING IS POSSIBULLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!” after all those years of hard work and bad teams in minny, KG finally won it, and despite hating the celtics, i was happy for him. im getting pumped right now just thinking of that moment…. i want a moment like that in my life haha.
When the Celtics officially acquired KG. As a long suffering C’s fan, you just knew that winning feeling would be back again when that moment came…
09 playoffs celtics vs bulls epic seven game series. Ray Allen vs ben gorden Rondo vs rose Pierce vs noah
When Rondo dunked over Rashard Lewis and Dwight Howard in the playoffs.
This is my favorite boston celtics momment: May 09, 2010 rajon rondo (im his number on fan of course) scores 29 pts, 18 reb, 13 ast, 2 stl. Paul Pierce gets a loose balls against Antawn Jamison. the momment the crowed was yelling “MVP MVP MVP” he deserved even min. then that fake on Lebron James passed to Tony Allen for that layup. Perfect game 97-87.!
Big Baby shoves kid after hitting the game winner in game 4 against the Magic last year because:
– It is the ultimate “F@#$K YOU” move to do after already destroying the hope of a young fan.
– @ 0.30 seconds: Dwight Howard is clearly the cry baby in this video from his facial expression afterwards:
[www.youtube.com]
– @ 0.39 seconds: he blows a kiss to another Magic fan (a double “F@#$K YOU” move).
Big Baby drools
B-Scals announcing that he is going to tell the biggest whopper of a lie to his grandkids.
[www.youtube.com]
My fav moment of bein a celtics fan is waking up in the morning looking at my closet and seein nothing but green in my closet!!!!!! then lookin to my other side and sayin good morning to my son…whos name is BOSTON!!!!!
i really need one of thoose shirts
in the playoffs when rajon rondo went up and faked a layup and did a behind the back pass to tony allen, when lebron james was trying to do his famous chase down block on rondo, that was with the cleveland cavaliers 2010 playoffs.
i have another one, also in the 2010 playoffs with the miami heat when d wade stole the ball from ray allen and made a shot and pumped his chest like he had won the game, it was about 6 seconds left in the game, doc called a time out, paul pierce inbound the ball and threw it up and rajon rondo made the layup off the inbound pass from paul pierce and d wade was crushed, sending boston and the heat into overtime, i still youtube this, its funny as hell, way to go rajon rondo!
i could go on forever, i loved it in game 5 of the finals when rajon rondo put them “THANGS” ( old school term ) on andrew bynum, i think you all call it the dream shake! i can youtube this forever also!
@ pomps, Ricky Davis did that when he was on Cleveland! That shit wouldn’t fly in Boston. Actually i remember Tommy Heinson not liking Boston getting Ricky at all at first. But it’s kind of like Nate Robinson now, showing a player he can be a part of a team and still play his game!
[www.youtube.com]
^Ricky Davis playing for cleveland, faking a triple double
When Rajon had a triple double against Cleveland Last year! Because hes a really tough guard whos 6’1 who can get ten rebounds it proved that he was one of the best PG’s
Paul Pierce: The Truth
For some he’s uncouth
But for me he’s no spoof
Memories come and go
But few bestow
Upon me great impact
As when Pierce returned, with spirit intact
During Game 1 of the 2008 Finals
After pain and injury
He willed us to victory
Russell, Bird, McHale, Cowens, Parish
White, Archibald, Brown, Fox and Walker
Make no mistake
Y’all have been great
But there’s no debate
Or room to negotiate
Paul Pierce’s performance
In two thousand and eight
Was simple poetic fate
To glide
With pride
To fight
With might
That’s the championship run
Which will never be outdone
Paul Pierce and his crew
Etched memories anew
Ain’t that The Truth
Ain’t that The Truth
To be 100% honest – I am a born and bred New Yorker. Knick fan, Yankee fan, Giant fan, etc. I hate Boston and I especially dislike Paul Pierce. He’s the biggest cry baby in the NBA. However, I am writing this entry because my cousin would like a T-Shirt (The irony is classic). My favorite Boston moment would have to be the arrival of “Donky” & “Shrek”..! Nate and Big Baby are hard working players who’s sacrifice of playing time and skill set deserved some shine..! That’s it.. That’s my Boston moment.. Lol ( Don’t tell the guys @ the 33rd st deli I said this)
The best moment is the latest, beating the over-hyped Miami Superfriends on opening night and losing the next game to the post-LeBron Cavs. Cold. HAHAHAHAHA.
Fuck up with LeBron’s mind and at the same time sort of stand up for some heartbroken fans by giving them their moment with some instant karma payback. HAHAHA! Hell of a psych out. You gotta love that shit.
DBROWN + BLACK REEBOK PUMPS = 91′ DUNK CONTEST CHAMP
I’ll never forget being in middle school at the time and watching Dee Brown at the dunk contest pumping up the BLACK Reebok Pumps before destroying the rim with smoothness never seen since MJ.
He put black basketball shoes on the MAP for me and my boys and I remembering pulling my lil huffy dunkable hoop down to 7 feet and trying all of those dunks in my driveway.
The cover your eyes with arm gets all the hype but my favorite was when he cocked the ball between his legs and reversed it…. 2 easy 2 clean…… 2 nicee
My favorite C’s moment from back in the day was seeing Dee Brown “pump it up” and take the dunk contest. Most recently, either winning the title or drafting Semih Erden.
In 1988, I had just reached the age to appreciate the greatness of Larry Bird and what he meant to the Celtics and the NBA. After a narrow Game 6 win in Atlanta, the C’s stayed alive to force a Game 7 against the Hawks in the Garden. Dominique was at the peak of his athleticism, but Legend boldly claimed before the game that it “would be a big win for the Celtics.” Of course, Larry wouldn’t let us down. Legend and ‘Nique battled back and forth hitting difficult, clutch shot after shot. Larry willed us to a win that day, capped off by sliding through the lane and dropping a tough, lefty floater to finish the Hawks Mortal Combat style. Brent Musburger’s call, “You are watching what greatness is all about” still gives me chills to this day. We sure were.
My favorite moment was seeing the opening lineups at the first game in the ’07 – ’08 season that I went to, I think in December of that season.
The video they played with KG screaming at the end was just scary to be there for in person. Goosebumps, chills, everything. That was the moment for me – after watching some of those awful teams to know that it was finally happening for my generation of Celtics fans. We had those decent teams in the early part of the decade, going to the eastern finals, but you knew they never really had a shot in the end. Always hearing about my dad’s Celtics teams and only barely catching Larry’s last two or three years, that moment was really really great for me.
This video:
[www.youtube.com]
did it for me.
My favorite moment was when two Boston fans got Lewis Scott drunk and then kidnapped him before game 7 of the Finals. Unfortunately he escaped and led the Jazz to the championship.
when the Boston big 3 + 1 (rondo) beat the so-called Miami big 3
Any time they lose is my favorite celtic moment!
Give credit to Larry Bird in Game 5 1987 against the Detroit Pistons. It’s not a wonder why NBA TV continuously replay that steal of Larry Legend, leading to a one-point victory. It’s one of the most defining moments in Celtics history.
When Big Baby did his “turtle” thing with his lips in last years playoffs!! <3
My favorite Celtic moment was just recently in Game 7 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals when Paul Pierce battled with LeBron James shot for shot, taking the victory, and ultimately winning the Championship on what some consider was one of the most difficult paths any team has ever taken to make it all the way.
