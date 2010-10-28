Giveaway: Rajon Rondo x Red Bull “Boston’s Got Wings” T-Shirt

Yesterday when we told you about Rajon Rondo and Red Bull‘s new Boston’s Got Wings initiative, people were really feeling it. And who wouldn’t when every Rondo steal means $500 goes to Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department to refurbish basketball courts throughout the city. With that said, we want to give the extended Dime fam a chance to spread the movement, so we’re giving away a t-shirt for every steal Rondo has so far (5).

If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question: What’s your favorite Celtics moment of all-time? Let us know in the comments below and the best answers will win.

