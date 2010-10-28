Giveaway: Rajon Rondo x Red Bull “Boston’s Got Wings” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Red Bull #Boston Celtics
10.28.10 8 years ago 70 Comments

Yesterday when we told you about Rajon Rondo and Red Bull‘s new Boston’s Got Wings initiative, people were really feeling it. And who wouldn’t when every Rondo steal means $500 goes to Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department to refurbish basketball courts throughout the city. With that said, we want to give the extended Dime fam a chance to spread the movement, so we’re giving away a t-shirt for every steal Rondo has so far (5).

If you want to get your hands on one of these, answer the following question: What’s your favorite Celtics moment of all-time? Let us know in the comments below and the best answers will win.

