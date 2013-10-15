Behind-The-Scenes At The Making Of The Derrick Rose “Basketball Is Everything” Commercial

The new Derrick Rose commercial for the hotly anticipated D Rose 4 features a medley of famous rappers and entertainers that came out to support adidas and Rose when they shot the soon-to-be iconic “Basketball is Everything” commercial.

Watch as adidas and Rose film the various segments showing Derrick at the club, at his mansion, picking up some jewelry and finally on the court, where if you took away all the external pleasures Rose has received from his basketball prowess, he’d still have “everything.” Basketball is all you need, and that’s probably why the commercial resonates so well with fans.

At the end of the day, when you strip away all the glitz and glam, Rose is â€” at his core â€” just a guy that loves to play basketball. His real joy is the game and fans appreciate that. The marketing at adidas has really tapped into something special with this one.

Common, Dom Kennedy, Big Sean, ATL’s 2 Chainz, and Ben Baller all come out to show their love for Rose by participating in the commercial. So check out the making of “Basketball is Everything.”

