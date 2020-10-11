Heat Guard Goran Dragic Is Active For Game 6 Of The NBA Finals

The Miami Heat might end up getting some major reinforcements during Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals. With the team in a 3-2 hole against the Los Angeles Lakers, injured guard Goran Dragic is active for the first time since Game 1, when he suffered a plantar fasciitis injury that has kept him sidelined.

While Dragic has attempted to warm up before games ever since suffering the injury, he hasn’t been able to go, which isn’t a surprise due to the fact that this sort of foot injury can be debilitating for players. In his absence, Miami has turned to a number of ball-handlers — Jimmy Butler has taken on the lion’s share of duties, Kendrick Nunn’s role has grown throughout the series, and both Tyler Herro and Andre Iguodala have been able to deputize at times.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Dragic “has been determined” to take the floor again in the first Finals appearance of his career, and he’s apparently been told that playing cannot make things worse.

Miami's Goran Dragic has been determined to find a way to play in these NBA Finals with plantar fascia tear in his left foot — and source says he's been told the injury can't worsen by playing. Pain has been extreme, and he hadn't been able to put much pressure on foot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 11, 2020

Still, prior to his going down, Dragic was playing at an All-Star level during the postseason, averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, and four rebounds per game while connecting on 45 percent of his shots and just a hair under 36 percent of his threes. It is unclear how much he’ll be able to play and what he will be able to give them when he’s on the floor, but the Heat are generally better when Dragic is on the floor. His presence will, certainly, be welcomed as they try to force a Game 7.